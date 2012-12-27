Giants must be prepared for anything against Eagles

Andy Reid called an onside kick on the first play of the 2000 season, his second as Eagles coach. What might he have planned for what could be his last game with the team?

That's what the Giants will spend the week trying to figure out as Reid and the Eagles are sure to leave the playbook cupboards bare in an effort to end the season of the NFC East rival. It may be too late for them to salvage much from 2012, but knocking the Giants from postseason consideration would undoubtedly be a rare bright spot for the team.

"They have nothing to lose coming in here," Giants linebacker Michael Boley said. "You can only imagine they're going to lay it all on the table."

They're also going to have Michael Vick back at quarterback. He lost his starting job to rookie Nick Foles earlier this season but gets one last chance against the Giants because Foles broke his hand against the Redskins last week.

"Well," Tom Coughlin said of Vick, "he's well-rested."

A week ago, Vick was getting good-natured grief from his teammates for having to play the role of Robert Griffin III on the Eagles' scout team. This week, he'll get to show the world -- and, one last time, the Eagles -- the speed and quickness that made him a precursor to RG3.

"It's great to know that you're going to have a chance to go out and play," Vick said. "The one thing I never do is waver or back down from opportunities to go out there and get on the field regardless of what has transpired throughout the season. I'm fully confident in myself and the guys around me. We'll have to go out there and put it all together for the last game and get a win for Andy."

Reid is 17-13 against the Giants in his career with the Eagles. This will be the 19th time he faces Tom Coughlin, the most head-to-head meetings between two active coaches, so there is familiarity. The Giants also know the quarterback well. Vick is 3-1 as a starter against the Giants with the Eagles.

"We all understand what the challenge is with Vick," safety Antrel Rolle said. "We've faced him many times. I understand that he's an extreme athlete, and he's going to extend plays. He's going to try to get up on you. He's going to try to outrun our defensive ends. We already know what to expect."

As for Reid, he refuses to acknowledge what most have come to grips with: his imminent departure from Philadelphia.

"I really haven't gone there," he said. "I normally don't do those kinds of things. It's hard to look forward and look behind in this business, so you just look straight ahead and at the opponent . . . I'm really focused in on just getting ready for the Giants."