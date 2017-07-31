Giants’ Nat Berhe confident in his ability at safety position

Nat Berhe said he has not lost any confidence in himself. Then he showed it.

The safety was asked Sunday what he sees from a crowded field of competitors in the secondary vying for playing time and one starting job.

“I see an All-Pro,” he said of Landon Collins. The Giants, of course, will need two starting safeties, so when asked what else he sees (where most see second-year players Darian Thomp son and Andrew Adams fighting for the spot), Berhe shrugged. “That’s pretty much it,” he said.

It wasn’t meant as a dis to anyone, Berhe said. He just wanted to remind everyone that what most view as a two-man competition actually has three candidates.

Berhe’s career has been riddled with injuries. Each time he’s been on the verge of winning a starting role, it seems, he’s been hurt. That happened again last year when multiple concussions robbed him of most of the season.

“It’s like the stock market,” Berhe said. “You can’t stay down for too long . . . So I’m not worried.”

Jenkins in skirmish

The first fracas of camp took place Sunday between unexpected players. CB Ja noris Jenkins and S Eric Pin kens exchanged heated shoves and Jenkins even threw a wild punch during wind sprints toward the end of practice. They were quickly separated and the sprints resumed. “You know how it is with family,” McAdoo said. “Sometimes you have some dust-ups. But some of the best dust-ups you ever have are with your family. You learn from them and you move on.”

Giant steps

RB Shane Vereen was limited in the second half of practice with “soreness” in his legs. McAdoo said he was healthy enough to return but that the Giants held him out . . . Undrafted rookie S Jadar Johnson will retire from pro football. The Giants are expected to fill the roster spot by Tuesday’s practice . . . QB Josh Johnson took second-team reps and Geno Smith worked with the third group, a flip-flop from Saturday’s practice. McAdoo had said he would rotate them in that way . . . WR Roger Lewis Jr. made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on a deep pass from Johnson against CB Michael Hunter Jr. in seven-on-seven drills.