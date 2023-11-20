Giants' Jason Pinnock gets razzed by dad after dropping easy interception vs. Commanders

With the Giants leading 7-3 in the second quarter Sunday, Giants safety Jason Pinnock dropped one of the easiest interceptions he’ll ever see.

Asked on a Monday Zoom how much “grief he got from the world,” Pinnock laughed.

“Not as much from the world as I did from my daddy,” he said. “So, I’m alright.”

A split-second after the play, Pinnock said he thought of his dad.

Louis Pinnock coached his son for 11 of his earlier years. When Pinnock made that crazy interception in training camp on a ball intended for Darren Waller, his dad was one of the first people he heard from after practice.

On Sunday, Pinnock figured Dad would have a reaction.

And he did.

Pinnock, a third-year safety, said his dad told him, “It’s like you only like the hard ones.”

“He’s going to get on me all the time," Pinnock said." That’s him. It was just like, you’ve got to move on, glad you didn’t let it pile into other negative plays. That’s the biggest thing. But you got to catch the ones that come to you. Those are the free ones.”

As it turned out, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence picked up Pinnock on the ensuing play, with a sack of Howell that forced a punt.

Injury update

Coach Brian Daboll said he did not have an update on wide receiver Darius Slayton, who left Sunday’s game with his arm in a sling. Daboll may already know what the injury is, but he usually does not reveal information of that nature until the Wednesday of game weeks.

High marks

The Giants had six takeaways in Washington, five on defense and the other on special teams. That was the Giants' highest total since Sept. 25, 2014, when they they had six takeaways (also against Washington). The Giants won that day, 35-14.

The Giants’ 31 points tied their season high, which they scored in a Week 2 victory at Arizona. They scored 17 fourth-quarter points in each of the games. The Giants had not totaled more than 17 points in any of their previous eight games.

The 12-point margin of victory was the second-highest in Daboll’s two seasons as head coach. The Giants defeated Indianapolis, 38-10, on Jan. 1.