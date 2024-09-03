As the Giants prepare for their opener against the Vikings Sunday at MetLife Stadium, it was a somewhat introspective Daniel Jones who talked with reporters Tuesday.

After tearing his ACL in Week 9 of the 2023 season, Jones focused on being ready for the season opener.

And now he is.

“It's exciting,” Jones said. “[Training] camp is hard work. You put in a lot of time and effort into it. The opportunity to go against another team and play and be out there on the field is exciting. Something you look forward to a lot. I think we're all fired up.”

Jones seemed as confident as he's been in some time.

“We've got high expectations,” he said. “High expectations of what we can be as a group on offense. I think, based on the work we've put in and progress we've made, we expect to be a good unit, score a lot of points and attack a defense a lot of different ways.

“We've had a good camp, we're prepared and we've got to go out and execute on Sunday. I think it’s about taking the work that you've put in, really since this spring, and translating that to the field. Understanding this game plan, getting on the same page and then executing on Sunday. I feel good, I think we're confident and ready to go.”

Asked if the season can be a success if it doesn’t include a playoff game, Jones said: “I think right now, our focus is on Minnesota and making sure we're ready to go and take care of this first game, get off to a good start. We have high expectations of this team, and we certainly plan to play in the playoffs, plan to play in the postseason. We’re going to get there by focusing on what we're doing right now.”

Jones allowed that after the injury, the physical therapy, and the healing of his knee, he has a bit of a different perspective.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “I spent some time on the sideline watching the game and wishing [I was] out there. I'm excited to be back. Certainly, grateful and very appreciative of all the help I've had throughout this whole journey and people who have done a lot to help me get back. I'm excited to be out there.”

Asked if there are any hurdles to clear, Jones said there are not.

There is, however, one question that Jones couldn’t answer. Not yet, anyway.

Will he keep the beard he’s worn in recent months?

“Don’t know,” Jones said with a laugh. “Game-time decision.”

No mystery here

With these words, “Yeah, I’m doing it,” coach Brian Daboll confirmed what was already known - he will be the offensive play-caller this season. The former play-caller, Mike Kafka, remains on staff as the offensive coordinator. Asked about the idea that there is now no one else to blame, Daboll said: “I'm the head coach, so I'm responsible for everything, whether it's the defense, the special teams, the offense.” Coming off a 6-11 season, the head coach may, or may not, have wiggle room this year. Taking on the responsibility was always possible. Under head coach Sean McDermott in Buffalo , Daboll called the offensive plays before joining the Giants.

Perfect attendance

Every player on the roster practiced on Tuesday. That includes Micah McFadden, who was injured in the preseason game in Houston.

A rematch from better times

The Giants last faced the Vikings in 2022 when the teams played twice in a four-game span in Minnesota. The Vikings won the first game on a last-second field goal, but the Giants earned a 31-24 victory in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Opening day oldies

The Giants will wear their “Century Red” uniform on Sunday to commemorate their 100th season. The jersey, which traces its roots to 1933, has red on the top and bottom that's divided by a thick blue stripe with white numbers. The uniform will also include tan pants paired with red and blue striped socks, a throwback to the original ones worn during the Giants’ inaugural season in 1925. And the players will wear winged helmets that were used from 1937-47, including in the Giants’ 1938 championship season.