Giants' Nicks certain he'll get healthy, effective

Hakeem Nicks has been fighting through foot and knee injuries the entire season, but he still thinks there will be a time when he is 100 percent healthy.

"At some point during the season, I will get back to playing ball to the way I play at a high level," the Giants wide receiver said yesterday. "I always believe. You've got to keep on fighting. Where there's a will, there's a way. I just got to keep on grinding."

Nicks is getting close. Against the Packers on Sunday, he caught five passes for 77 yards and his first touchdown since Week 2. Against the Bengals before the bye week, he caught nine passes for 75 yards.

Redskins CB DeAngelo Hall described a healthy Nicks as "a beast." For the Giants, that'd be a thing of beauty.

"I feel like I can be," Nicks said of that label, "but it's going to take me working hard and getting that timing back with Eli and playing within the offense, and everything else takes care of itself."

So what can a healthy Nicks do for the Giants' offense?

"Start this run," Nicks said. "Get back to where we want to go."

Eli sees holes in Skins

The Redskins have 14 interceptions this season, which is something Eli Manning said he will be aware of on Monday night. But with those high numbers comes a vulnerability that can be taken advantage of.

"They have an aggressive style in some of their coverages," Manning said. "It gives the opportunity for guys to make plays and make interceptions, yet if you can see things, and you have enough time, they open up some holes for some big plays."

The key, Manning said, is patience. That's what the Giants showed in the last meeting when, until the game-winning 77-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 remaining, they had completed only two passes of at least 20 yards in the game.

"You have to understand when to take your shots and understand that when they have things covered, don't force anything," Manning said.

Giant steps

CB Jayron Hosley fell and injured his shoulder in practice yesterday and was listed as limited. It's not believed to be a serious injury . . . The Giants were without two starting offensive linemen at practice with C David Baas and T David Diehl both sidelined with shoulder injuries. S Kenny Phillips (knee) also sat out but is expected to practice today . . . WR Domenik Hixon (ankle) and LB Jacquian Williams (knee) were limited.