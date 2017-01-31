Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. to join ESPN’s ‘Postseason NFL Countdown’ as guest analyst

Odell Beckham Jr. will join ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” show on Super Bowl Sunday, along with former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan.

The Giants wide receiver will appear on the show, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with Suzy Kolber, Steve Young and Ryan from ESPN’s set at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Sunday’s “Countdown” will be notable for Chris Berman’s final appearance as the primary host. He will be based at ESPN’s main set in downtown Houston.