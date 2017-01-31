SportsFootballGiants

Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. to join ESPN’s ‘Postseason NFL Countdown’ as guest analyst

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants returns a punt...

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants returns a punt against Don Carey of the Detroit Lions during their game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Odell Beckham Jr. will join ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” show on Super Bowl Sunday, along with former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan.

The Giants wide receiver will appear on the show, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with Suzy Kolber, Steve Young and Ryan from ESPN’s set at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Sunday’s “Countdown” will be notable for Chris Berman’s final appearance as the primary host. He will be based at ESPN’s main set in downtown Houston.

