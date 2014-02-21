Giants' offense not 'broken' but still needs fixing

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tom Coughlin and John Mara have agreed on a contract extension, but they do not agree on how to describe the disappointing 2013 season.

In the days after the season ended with a 7-9 record, Mara, the team’s co-owner, described the offense as “broken.” Since then, the Giants have revamped their offensive coaching staff. Coordinator Kevin Gilbride retired and long-time assistants Mike Pope and Jerald Ingram were let go while Ben McAdoo was brought in as the new play-caller. And they're here at the NFL Scouting Combine in the process of revamping just about every other aspect of the unit.

But Coughlin said he did not think that the 28th-ranked offense was “broken.”

“I certainly agreed that some things had to be fixed, let’s put it that way,” he said. “But I wouldn’t have used that word.”

Whatever word could be used, Coughlin is excited about the offense moving forward. He said the team is confident that Eli Manning will return to “the high stature that we hold him in” even though he is still not 100 percent healed from an ankle sprain in the final game of the season. He said he isn’t sure whether running back David Wilson will be ready for the start of the offseason program or even training camp following neck surgery, but said he looks excited and “effervescent.”

And he said the Giants are trying to rebuild their offensive line, one of the key breakdowns in 2013.

“We’ll see where that goes,” he said. “Who knows what that would have been like last year had a couple of our guys been able to stay on the field.”