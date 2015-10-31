Giants offense ready to break out against Saints

Rueben Randle said the wait has been frustrating. He's hoping that it's over as well.

With nearly half a season in the books, the Giants' supposedly high-powered offense has been mostly stuck in the molasses of mediocrity. They have scored only two offensive touchdowns in the last two games combined, have scored 30 or more points only twice after setting that as their barometer in the preseason, and have yet to put together a single dominant, all-inclusive game.

"Everyone feels it," Randle said of the simmering anxiety to start producing the way they believe they are capable. "It's time for us to put the pieces together and get this thing going to where we know we can play. Go out there and put the points on the board and prove ourselves."

There may be no better time than Sunday against the Saints. They have a historically productive offense and a defense that can be exploited with big plays in the air as well as on the ground.

The last two times the Giants played in New Orleans, they were unable to keep up with Drew Brees' point-scoring symphony, allowing a combined 97 points.

This time?

"You definitely can make some big plays," Randle said. "They like to play man, especially on third down, so there are opportunities there. It's going to be upon us as receivers to create that separation and make some plays. Kind of take the air out of the building because you know they're going to be rowdy . . . so we've got to be ready for the challenge."

The running backs also see their openings against a blitz-heavy defense that can be difficult for an offense to handle but leaves soft spots for exploitation.

"There are opportunities for that, but you don't run around chasing ghosts," Rashad Jennings said. "You play the front that is in front of you and when those situations come, whether it's on the fly or they show it, we'll be prepared for it."

In the last two games, the Giants haven't always taken advantage of those opportunities the way an attacking offense should.

"Obviously, we want to execute at a high level," coordinator Ben McAdoo said.

He noted that against the Eagles, they failed in that regard. Reflecting on the Cowboys game, though, he was more lenient and lamented the lack of snaps because of defensive and special-teams scores than any glitch in the unit.

"If we had more opportunities and executed in those opportunities, we would've had some success," he said.

The Giants are alone in first place in the NFC East -- and because of byes for two other teams in the division this week, they'll have at least a share of it, win or lose against the Saints -- but there does seem to be something out of place in the offense.

Maybe it's the lack of practice time with Odell Beckham Jr. and Randle. Both Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin have pointed to that. If that's the case, having the team's top two available receivers as full participants throughout the week should help.

Perhaps this is the week the prolific machine the Giants believed they assembled will switch from dormancy to domination.

"We feel it coming," Randle said. "We've just got to stay with it, stay patient, got to let it come to us a little bit. Don't try to rush it and force some things. We know the time will come, big plays are going to come. Just got to continue to do the right thing for us to be prepared for the opportunities."