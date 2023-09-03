Giants offense looks to be much-improved as regular season nears

A year ago, the Giants were the definition of a middle-of-the-pack offense.

They ranked 16th in a 32-team league and averaged 21.5 points per game.

For context, Kansas City led the league with 29.2 points per game, while the Rams were last at 18.1.

The Giants were not able to keep up in the NFC East, particularly with the Eagles.

Now in the second year under general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have more firepower.

Saquon Barkley is back. And while defending him, defenses will have to prevent Darren Waller from causing havoc. And if a defense corrals Barkley and Waller, perhaps receivers Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins or Parris Campbell will have a big day.

And then there’s Sterling Shepard, who is healthy and hoping to stay that way, after consecutive years of season-ending injuries.

Shepard is bullish on the Giants offense.

“Maybe I’m in the slot one play, but then Jalin [Hyatt] is in the slot and I’m outside,” Shepard said. “There’s so much versatility.

“When you talk about the potential of the room, I say it all the time, we’ve got guys who can do different things. You have people you can put in different positions. And that’s going to keep defenses on their toes.”

Daniel Jones has never had so many playmakers in his career. If the speedy Hyatt, for example, is covered, where is the receiver, tight end or running back who is not?

Through training camp, Jones’ chemistry with the receiving corps appeared to grow.

Hyatt said he learned a lot while watching film with the quarterback.

That the Giants chose to play the first-team offense in only one series (against Carolina) in three preseason games leaves much to the imagination. There will be a lot to unfurl when the games soon begin to count.

Waller, acquired in March, will not be one of the surprises.

It became immediately apparent in the spring that he would be a big part of the offense. That has not changed.

“He's a big target. He runs good routes, creates separation, he's an easy guy to find,” Jones said. “So, yeah, he’s a talented player, smart guy, understands defense, understands where we're trying to use him and how to get open.”

Before they worked together in training camp, Jones watched tape of Waller to better understand his potential.

“It's definitely different when you get on the field with him,” Jones said. “He’s extremely versatile. I think that is something that's impressed me. He’s got the vertical speed to run past people, but he's also got good feel and understanding of the underneath stuff, also.”

With Waller, the only question is his availability.

After sitting out six games with knee and ankle injuries in 2021, Waller missed nine with a hamstring in 2022.

Waller said he has made some changes in his workouts. He will turn 31 on Sept. 13.

“Now I’ve got to make sure I’m on top of all the details and making sure that routine stays consistent,” he said, “because that’s what is going to keep me healthy. That’s what the fans want, that’s what my teammates want, that’s what this organization needs, and I want to give them a return on their investment.”

In a bit of a surprise because of the timing, another weapon was added to the receiving corps this week when Wan'Dale Robinson, who tore his ACL last year as a rookie, was removed Tuesday from the physically unable to perform list. His total recovery time – a speedy nine months and nine days. The Giants may choose to ease Robinson back.

For Jones, there are options, and plenty of them.

Including a blazing fast rookie in Hyatt who is now wearing No. 13.

He arrived at the Giants as a third-round draft pick. He left training camp with greater confidence.

That’s a win, potentially a big one, for him and the for the Giants.