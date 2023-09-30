Giants' Andrew Thomas does not practice Friday

The Giants had a mixed news day regarding the offensive line on Friday.

Andrew Thomas apparently took a step back in his recovery from his hamstring injury. He did not join his teammates at practice. And coach Coach Brian Daboll seemed to characterize the development as a disappointment.

Thomas has been out since injuring his hamstring on a blocked field goal against the Cowboys. While there is still time before Monday night, it now is not a certainty that he will rejoin his teammates on the field against the Seahawks.

There was better news for left guard Ben Bredeson. He said he has been cleared to play Monday after clearing concussion protocol.

Bredeson told reporters Friday that he felt “good, back to normal.”

Asked about starting against the Seahawks, he said, “Feel good. Feel back to normal. Went through the protocol and we made some good progress, being responsible, and making all the correct steps, but I feel ready."

The Giants have already used three different offensive line combinations in as many games.

“The more reps you have together, the better,” Bredeson said. “But that is the reason that we practice with so many offensive line combinations through OTAs and camp because injuries happen. People miss games for various reasons, and you always have to be able to adjust. So, yeah, we've had guys play in multiple spots as everybody saw all through camp, and these are the reasons for that."

Bredeson described what he said was his first concussion as "a different experience."

“It’s not like a hamstring or a broken bone or something like that,” he said. “You just have to make sure that you're completely okay. We had great communication with the training staff, the doctors, and everybody. Credit to them. They took great care of me, and we went through all the proper steps in the protocol and got cleared, and I feel ready to go."