With so many moving parts, Giants' offensive line unable to find consistency

Perhaps you’ve heard this before: The Giants offensive line is in a state of flux.

It's not desirable, and certainly isn't the way they drew it up.

The Giants have used five different starting line combinations in five games.

“That adds a different element,” lineman Ben Bredeson said Monday of the constant changes. “Jelling is definitely something that’s key with an offensive line, but this is why during training camp we had a rotation and different combinations.

"It’s something that we need to improve on. We obviously have different guys in there at different spots and we need to work on getting that jelling going as fast as possible.”

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has missed four games with a hamstring injury. In fairness, he is impossible to replace, which is something the Giants knew before they were left without him.

His replacement, Joshua Ezeudu, spent training camp playing both left and right guard. Ezeudu was subbed out for Matt Peart in Sunday’s game following the Andrew Van Ginkel sack that ended Daniel Jones’ day against the Dolphins.

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz missed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Bredeson took his place. Right guard Mark Glowinski stepped in for Bredeson on the left side. Marcus McKethan started at right guard but left early with a knee injury. That forced Jalen Mayfield, a practice squad elevation, to play 45 snaps in his first regular-season action since 2021.

The only lineman to start every game this season? Right tackle Evan Neal.

This week likely will bring more change. Perhaps Justin Pugh, the former Giant who was signed to their practice squad last week, will fit into the mix Sunday night in Buffalo.

“Obviously we all need to improve,” coach Brian Daboll said, knowing that the line has drawn the most heat. “Coach them on the details, go out there, do what you need to do in practice and then have the confidence to go out there in the game to execute it.”

Notes & quotes: Like Thomas, it remains to be seen if running back Saquon Barkley will be able to play on Sunday against the Bills. Barkley hasn't played since exiting with a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 31-28 win over Arizona in Week 2... Said Daboll: “I think Saquon is probably closer than Andrew is.” … Schmitz and linebacker Micah McFadden are working their way back. Daboll said it’s too early to know their status this week… Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will likely not practice Wednesday to rest his knee, Daboll said. Robinson was the Giants’ leading receiver in Miami with five catches for 18 yards.