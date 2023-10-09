Brian Daboll, Giants 'optimistic' that Daniel Jones can play vs. Bills

Giants coach Brian Daboll is feeling "optimistic" that quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to play Sunday against the Bills after suffering a neck injury Sunday against the Dolphins.

Daboll said he still is waiting to meet with trainers and doctors for X-ray and scan results but added that Jones is "feeling better today, so [we] think he's moving in the right direction.

"See where he is, obviously, when he comes back on Wednesday but he doesn’t feel terrible today," Daboll said.

Jones left Sunday's loss in Miami early in the fourth quarter with the injury. He said after the game that he felt "fine" and that it was a "physical game."

He had a season-ending neck injury in 2021, which he referenced on Sunday by saying that he’s dealt with similar issues in the past.

With Kimberly Jones