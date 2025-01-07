Here are five questions facing the Giants this offseason:

How will they get a quarterback, or two?

Giants president/CEO John Mara said Monday that finding a quarterback is the No. 1 priority this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen added that it’s the most important position in football.

A promising young one is not enough, though. The last two Giants seasons showed how bad things can get when a starter is hurt, so they need two competent quarterbacks by next season.

With the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, they hope either the Titans (No. 1) or Browns (No. 2) pass on a quarterback. But, can the front office take that risk? The Giants also have to be aggressive in finding a proven veteran in free agency to be a bridge to a franchise quarterback.

Mara made clear his patience is low with Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. If their future depends on the quarterback, finding one is not enough. Two is better.

Who’s calling plays on offense?

Daboll took over playcalling duties this season from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. After the Giants had one of the league’s worst offenses, Daboll and Mara said that another change is an option for 2025.

Does that mean Kafka regains those duties? Per reports, the Saints and Bears have requested interviews with Kafka for their vacant head coach openings. Will Daboll keep the duties and hope things improve with a better quarterback?

Regardless, something has to change. The Giants weren’t consistently productive or dynamic on offense. Whoever calls plays must take better advantage of what players like Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy bring to the table and make this offense both exciting and efficient.

How will Giants improve at cornerback?

Deonte Banks regressed in his second season. The 2023 first-round pick still hasn’t grown into a No. 1 corner. Adoree Jackson is likely leaving in free agency. So the Giants need more depth at cornerback.

The good news is rookie Dru Phillips showed promise, starting six of his 14 games. But they need more help, with Banks drawing top assignments. The Giants need to add a veteran or two to take pressure off Banks, while also helping mentor and develop him.

If Phillips can take a leap, even better. But Mara was right to be annoyed by his defense giving up too many scoring drives. To help fix that? Add more experience in the secondary.

What about some defensive line depth?

Dexter Lawrence and D.J. Davidson were both lost for the season on Thanksgiving. By the season finale, the Giants’ defensive line relied on young players like Cory Durden, Jordon Riley and rookie Elijah Chatman.

It wasn’t a surprise that opposing teams ran the ball well down the stretch - it was part of a bigger problem. The Giants were 27th in run defense. The Giants need more experience and production up front.

Lawrence made his third straight Pro Bowl with nine sacks, but he can’t do everything. Teams are still double and triple-teaming him, so more depth could free him up to cause havoc. Davidson took strides in his third season, but the Giants could add more help alongside him and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. At best, improving against the run needs to be a goal - whether or not defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is retained.

Can the offensive line stay healthy enough to be a strength?

Only two of the Giants’ Week 1 starting offensive linemen were healthy by the season finale. Jermaine Eluemunor started the season at right tackle, but moved over to left after Andrew Thomas got hurt.

The good news is four starters are under contract for next season - Thomas, Eluemunor, Jon Runyan Jr and John Michael Schmitz. Right guard Greg Van Roten is a free agent. They could try Evan Neal there, but Neal’s been a disappointment since he was drafted in 2022.

On Sunday, Josh Ezeudu got some snaps at left guard for the first time since 2022. It’s too soon to tell if that was just a one-game deal or a preview for next year, but Ezeudu struggled this season.

That said, the offensive line could be a strength in 2025 if healthy. That's a big if, with Thomas missing significant time for the second straight year. But expect the Giants adding help here via the draft to be a priority, along with finding a quarterback.