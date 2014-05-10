Giants on Hard Knocks? 'They'd fire us in a minute,' says Coughlin

Tom Coughlin just survived his first draft with an NFL Network camera in the Giants’ war room. How did that go?

“There were a few more ties,” he said of the participants who wanted to look their best on television.

Some have speculated that such a breach of the Giants’ privacy was a step towards an appearance on the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” perhaps even this summer. The Giants are one of the teams in the league who can be forced to participate in the program. Coughlin was asked about that possibility and whether he would allow it.

“Do you think it has anything to do with whether I say yes or no?” he said. “First of all realize that I would have absolutely no say in this, but if it came down to me? Absolutely not.”

Then he fired a warning shot at anyone who might be thinking about making him do it.

“You wouldn’t get what you normally associate with that show,” he said of the coaches who openly discuss issues regarding the team and their personal lives and make it such compelling viewing. “I’d go the other way and they’d fire us in a minute. Cancelled. Nobody would watch it.”

I beg to differ.