Giants’ other receivers can’t make up for loss of Beckham

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s impossible to quantify what Odell Beckham Jr. means to the Giants’ offense. But it’s pretty easy to count the lowly numbers the other wide receivers put up without him on the field.

After they spoke all week about stepping up in Beckham’s absence and coming together to compensate for his one-game suspension, there was very little production to match their vocabulary in the Giants’ 49-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday night. No wide receiver caught more than two passes. Hakeem Nicks, who started in place of Beckham, caught one for 4 yards. The entire lot of them totaled seven catches and 133 yards.

That’s about what Beckham gives them in a game by himself.

“The guys seemed to grasp the idea that more people were going to have to contribute and play well in order for us to have a chance to win,” Tom Coughlin said.

They grasped the idea — just not the football.

Prince ready for the end

Free agent-to-be Prince Amukamara spoke in nostalgic terms after Sunday night’s game, which seemed to indicate a growing understanding that his future with the team is far from certain.

“I’m not naïve to that fact,” he said. “I’m definitely aware that this could be my last away game I play with the Giants and next week can be my last home game.” He said that he is looking to finish strong, especially if that is the case.

Amukamara talked almost wistfully about his five years with the team. “Every year I realize this really is a Giants family,” he said, noting how he and other players are greeted every day at the team’s facility by ownership. That’s generally a good thing, but after games like Sunday night’s, it has its disadvantages.

“You have to look them in the eye the next day and feel like you let them down,” he said, “especially after this type of performance.”

Giant steps

Safety Craig Dahl left the game with a concussion in the second quarter. Right tackle Marshall Newhouse left the game in the third quarter, also with a concussion . . . Tight end Matt LaCosse, promoted from the practice squad this week, caught his first career pass in the third quarter . . . Linebacker J.T. Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch . . . Get your passports ready! The loser of next week’s Eagles-Giants game will finish in third place and play the Rams in London in 2016. The game will be played Oct. 23 at Twickenham Stadium, a rugby stadium that will host an NFL game for the first time.