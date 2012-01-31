Giants owner Mara a big fan of GM Reese

INDIANAPOLIS -- The critics questioned his every move, but there was one very important person still standing in Jerry Reese's corner.

Giants owner John Mara spoke highly of his general manager Tuesday, highlighting Reese's leadership skills and his unwavering confidence in his vision for the franchise.

When the Giants were 7-7, it seemed all hope was lost. But as always, Reese saw an opportunity; one he knew his players wouldn't squander.

"I can't say there were a lot of people, with the exception of maybe our general manager, who thought we were going to be here," Mara told a small group of reporters at media day.

Reese, as Mara put it, is the eternal optimist, the guy who believes the Giants will weather adversity and win, even when it seems unlikely.

"It doesn't matter how poorly we're playing in a season, he'll come to me and say, 'We're going to win this week. I'm telling you, we're going to win this week,' " Mara said. "It gets me confident. So I think he has grown quite a bit. And we're very fortunate to have him."