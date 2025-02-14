SportsFootballNew York Giants

Giants will be looking for small-stake ownership partners

Giants general manager Joe Schoen, center, stands for a photograph alongside John Mara, president of the Giants, right, and Steve Tisch, chairman and executive vice president, left, during a news conference at the team's training facility on Jan. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.Y. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

The Giants confirmed Thursday night they’re looking to sell a small stake of ownership to potential buyers. It means someone other than the Mara and Tisch families could own a piece of the team for the first time since 1991.

Sports Business Journal first reported news of the team's interest in potential buyers. However, the Giants made it clear that the Mara and Tisch families will retain majority ownership and full control over decisions.

“The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants,” the team said in a statement. “There will be no further comment in regard to the process.”

In August, NFL owners voted to allow private equity firms to buy up to 10% stakes in teams. The Bills and Dolphins were the first teams to sell a stake in ownership to private equity in December.

Also that month, the Eagles sold an 8% stake of the team to two family investment groups, which raised their valuation to as high as $8.3 billion, according to CNBC.

The Giants were valued at $7.3 billion in August and CNBC valued the team at $7.85 billion in November. Both were fourth among teams at the time, and additional ownership could raise that valuation even more.

The Mara and Tisch families each own 50% of the team and the Maras have owned the club since it was founded in 1925 by Tim Mara. John Mara is now president and CEO; Steve Tisch is chairman and executive vice president.

Evan Barnes

Evan Barnes covers the Giants for Newsday. He previously covered the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis football and the Memphis Grizzlies and also covered prep sports in Los Angeles.

Giants will be looking for small-stake ownership partners
