Nassau CC's Tyrell Chavis gets Giant chance, hopes to make the cut

For many players, running through the tunnel and onto the field for the first time is the moment they realize they’re in the NFL.

For Tyrell Chavis, that sensation came when he saw others doing it.

The Giants’ rookie defensive tackle, who played two seasons at Nassau CC before attending Penn State, told Newsday that the point when being a pro football player really set in for him was when the Giants were in Detroit two weeks ago and he saw the Lions come onto the field.

“When you come out you run out,” he said. “It’s a different feeling than watching it and seeing how it happens and what it looks like. It’s cool seeing it on TV, the fireworks and all that stuff, but actually being on the field and watching it and hearing the way it sounds, that was cool. That’s when it really hits you like, ‘Alright, we’re really doing this.’ ”

For the last few months, Chavis has been doing this. He may not be for much longer. The Giants, like all NFL teams, have to trim their roster down to 53 names by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Chavis has seen limited game action, a total of 46 snaps and one tackle mostly with the third team heading into Thursday night’s preseason finale. Against the Patriots in a 17-12 loss, though, he saw plenty of action, registered a tackle and a batted down a pass.

Was it enough to make the team? With veteran Josh Mauro facing a four-game suspension, there could be an opening for one final defensive lineman on the team. It could be Chavis.

The 6-3, 200-pounder originally from Richmond said he isn’t stressing that decision. “Just take it day by day and we’ll get there,” he said.

Either way, he’s been happy to have had a chance to soak up every bit of his time with the team so far.

“It’s been a learning experience for me,” he said. “Just trying to take in more. More information and gain knowledge from the older guys on the team. And even some of the first-year guys. Just getting a little more insight on how the league is and how to play and how to be a dominant player or even a role player in the NFL.”

Chavis’ future in the NFL is certainly not over if he does not make the Giants’ roster. There is always the practice squad. And 31 other rosters and practice squads.

But being on the field at MetLife Stadium for three games this summer, he said, was meaningful. And not just to him. He’s had some of his former Nassau CC teammates come and watch him play. He named Malik Deloache-Ray, Kush Curry and Aking Gatson among them.

“They’re just more proud knowing where we came from, that the sweat we put in together made it possible for me to get here,” Chavis said. “They feel like it is them making it too because they helped me to get to where I am. We all lived together. We sweated the same sweat, bled the same blood, sacrificed for each other. It’s more of a celebration for us.”

And a ride they’ll all be taking, this weekend and possibly beyond.

Notes & quotes: The decision not to play any starters in the fourth preseason game was hardly eyebrow-raising, but there was one surprise among second-teamers who saw no action. Backup quarterback Davis Webb did not play. Rookie Kyle Lauletta started and played into the third quarter, completing 8 of 19 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions … WR Amba Etta-Tawo had a 41-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Giants a 7-3 lead … CB Donte Deayon had a pair of first-half interceptions to further bolster his chances of making the roster as a backup defensive back … T Nick Becton left the game with an ankle injury, which could impact the fourth-year veteran’s chances of making the team as a backup lineman … RB Robert Martin (ankle) also left the game.