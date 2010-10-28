Giants place Kiwanuka on IR, ending his season

The Giants spent the last month approaching the herniated disc in Mathias Kiwanuka's neck with two words: "wait'' and "see.''

Now they have replaced them with two different words: Injured reserve.

The fifth-year defensive end's 2010 season came to an official end Thursday when the team made a move that many saw as inevitable but one that the Giants and Kiwanuka had been hoping to avoid.

"It's painful for us to go this route with 'Kiwi,' but we've exhausted all of our options," general manager Jerry Reese said in a statement. "What's most important is for him to get healthy. We're praying and hopeful that by next fall he will be back at 100 percent and playing for the New York Giants."

"We held out hope as long as we could," Tom Coughlin added. "Finally, by consensus, the doctors came to this decision. You have to make the right choice, and the decision was made that he could not play again this season."

Kiwanuka was the Giants' best defensive player in the first three weeks of the season, racking up four sacks and playing a versatile role at end, tackle and linebacker. According to league sources, the Giants were in preliminary talks with Kiwanuka about a long-term contract when the injury was discovered. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Kiwanuka was so optimistic about his return that he speculated at one point that he might miss only one week. But after seeking advice from five specialists, Kiwanuka said he understands the Giants' decision to put him on IR.

"I felt like, given enough time, I could've made it back this season, but it's the nature of the business," Kiwanuka said. "The Giants had to move on, and I had to be OK with it. Regardless of what happens to me as an individual, I'm definitely still going to work with the Giants' organization throughout the term of my contract. I know this team is going be successful, so I'm excited to watch it."

While Kiwanuka was placed on injured reserve, the Giants replaced him on the roster by signing defensive back and kick returner Will Blackmon. The two were roommates during their senior season at Boston College.

"It's tough, because we were a couple of weeks away from playing together again," Kiwanuka said, a reference to his hope of returning to action later this season. "He got his papers from Green Bay, I was excited and heard there was a chance that he might come here, so I've been talking him up around the locker room." Blackmon played three games with the Packers in 2009 before landing on injured reserve with a torn ACL. He reached an injury settlement with the Packers at the end of this summer's training camp.

Kiwanuka said he expects to be back on a football field next summer, but he did not specifically say he will be back with the Giants. Coughlin made it clear that he hopes that is the case.

"He's given great effort and he has proven that he is a team player," Coughlin said. "I feel badly for Mathias because I know how important playing the game of football is to him. Let's get him healthy, back on the field, playing for the New York Giants."

Kiwanuka said he still hopes to avoid surgery.

"The consensus is that if I take the proper amount of time off, there is a very good chance that it'll heal on its own," he said. "That's what the goal is right now. If it doesn't happen, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. Regardless of whether or not it requires surgery, I'll still be back by the opening of training camp."

But whether that will be the Giants' training camp remains to be seen.