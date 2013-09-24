Giants players meet for 'debriefing'

It wasn't a players-only meeting in the traditional sense, but the Giants did come together without their coaches to discuss what is going wrong with their football team. Given the current state of affairs, though, there likely was more urgency to this gathering than some others.

The players call it a "debriefing" and it is a technique borrowed from military fighter pilots who review their missions as bluntly and honestly as possible. The Giants began doing that in 2011 -- the year they won the Super Bowl -- and have been doing it on and off since. Last year, they did it before the Packers game. They won, 38-10.

"We started that two years ago when we went through a no-win November," Spencer Paysinger said. "It proved to be really helpful for us. Hopefully, it can re-create that."

Meanwhile, the team leaders have been more subtly addressing the issues.

"Guys talk and we've been in the locker room," Eli Manning said. "We're trying to figure out how to get that going, how to get back playing at a high level."

O-line battered

A day after one of the worst showings by the Giants' offensive line in some time, two veteran pieces of the group had MRIs to determine if they can continue to play.

Guard Chris Snee and center David Baas, both of whom had offseason surgery, were examined Monday.

Snee is coming off hip surgery this offseason and Baas, who missed the opening game with a sprained MCL and had several surgeries in the offseason, was having his neck area looked at.

Giant steps

After being sacked seven times, Manning said he has not lost faith in his blockers. "I think our offensive line has good players," he said. "We've got guys who do take pride in what they're doing and want to play well and are going to step up and play well. We had a bad game and they'll get better." More importantly, Manning said he escaped the beating without injury. "I feel good physically," he said. "That's not the problem. I'll be fine" . . . cornerback Corey Webster said his injured hip feels "great" but wouldn't commit to playing Sunday against the Chiefs . . . Coach Tom Coughlin had no update on fullback Henry Hynoski (fractured shoulder). Safety Cooper Taylor (shoulder) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (thumb) both said they should be able to practice this week.