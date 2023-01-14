SportsFootballNew York Giants

Remembering the Giants' last postseason appearance vs. Packers in 2017

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Giants quarterback Eli Manning greet each other...

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Giants quarterback Eli Manning greet each other after an NFC wild-card  game on Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

This will be the Giants’ first postseason appearance since Jan. 8, 2017, when the Packers routed them, 38-13, in a wild-card game at Lambeau Field.

The Giants were competitive early, taking a 6-0 lead and trailing by only one point, 14-13, deep into the third quarter. But they eventually succumbed to Aaron Rodgers’ 362 passing yards and four touchdowns – three to Randall Cobb, including a 42-yard Hail Mary on the last play of the first half.

Davante Adams and Cobb each surpassed 100 receiving yards.

Odell Beckham dropped three passes after a controversial mini-vacation / boat trip with fellow receivers in Miami earlier in the week. Then in frustration he punched a hole in the wall outside the visitors’ locker room. Beckham caught four passes for 28 yards.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

More Giants

Didn't find what you were looking for?