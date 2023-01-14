Remembering the Giants' last postseason appearance vs. Packers in 2017

This will be the Giants’ first postseason appearance since Jan. 8, 2017, when the Packers routed them, 38-13, in a wild-card game at Lambeau Field.

The Giants were competitive early, taking a 6-0 lead and trailing by only one point, 14-13, deep into the third quarter. But they eventually succumbed to Aaron Rodgers’ 362 passing yards and four touchdowns – three to Randall Cobb, including a 42-yard Hail Mary on the last play of the first half.

Davante Adams and Cobb each surpassed 100 receiving yards.

Odell Beckham dropped three passes after a controversial mini-vacation / boat trip with fellow receivers in Miami earlier in the week. Then in frustration he punched a hole in the wall outside the visitors’ locker room. Beckham caught four passes for 28 yards.