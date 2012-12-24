Giants' playoff scenario

The Giants' season didn't end Sunday. It wasn't extended, either.

With the Redskins holding on to beat the Eagles and the Saints beating the Cowboys in overtime, the Giants began their game against the Ravens knowing that they couldn't clinch a spot or be eliminated from contention for the playoffs.

However, a 33-14 loss meant that the Giants mathematically cannot win the NFC East and need help to clinch a wild card spot next week. The Giants need the following to happen Sunday to get into the playoffs:

- Beat the Eagles at home

- Redskins beat or tie the Cowboys

- Packers beat the Vikings

- Lions beat the Bears