Giants positional breakdown heading into training camp: Defensive tackle

The Giants added one of the NFL’s top run-stoppers when they signed Damon Harrison from the Jets, and that should go a long way in not only bolstering that aspect of the defense (which actually wasn’t so bad for most of last season) but also allowing other defensive linemen to focus on other areas such as rushing the passer.

Having Harrison plugging up the middle will allow Johnathan Hankins and Jay Bromley more sack opportunities and improve the overall ability of the team to push the pocket in on opposing quarterbacks.

Hankins is coming off a torn pectoral muscle but was fully active through the spring sessions. When healthy, he was the team’s best defensive lineman last year. He also is in a contract year.

Bromley is entering his third season, and the Giants would like to see some of his potential translate into production.

The rest of the defensive tackles in camp include Louis Nix, Montori Hughes, and undrafted rookies Melvin Lewis and Greg Milhouse. The Giants are more likely to slide one of their defensive ends inside in certain passing situations than line up with those names on the field on a regular basis.