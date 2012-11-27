Giants prepare for second crack at speedy Redskins QB Robert Griffin III

The Giants are bracing for Robert Griffin III, Part II.

Six weeks after playing the Redskins' rookie quarterback for the first time, the Giants will face him again on Monday night at FedEx Field. The explosive runner and passer nearly beat the Giants in the previous meeting, a 77-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Victor Cruz the only thing that stood in his way.

The Giants haven't begun to formally prepare for RG3 through film study, but they vividly recall the damage he did to them in the previous meeting. And they watched him play against the Cowboys on Thursday.

"I was hoping to learn that he'd slowed down a little bit, but that's not the case," Justin Tuck said. "He is one of the best dual threats in our game today and we're going to have our hands full trying to stop that guy."

Safety Antrel Rolle agreed.

"He does it all: run, pass, his play-fake is awesome and the scheme that he's in, it definitely fits his style of quarterback," Rolle said. "It creates a lot of problems for a defense."

The Giants will be the first team to get a second crack at Griffin. Will that be an advantage? "It better be," Tom Coughlin said. "He was the fastest guy on the field when we played them before."

And he likely will be when the Giants play him again. And again. And again.

"Until I exit stage right," Tuck said of the time he leaves the Giants, "it seems like he's going to be a fixture in my dreams and nightmares."

Diehl, Phillips injured

Two players who had been battling injuries this season found themselves injured once again after Sunday's game. RT David Diehl suffered a burner to his neck early in the game and Coughlin said he would undergo tests on the area. "I'm hoping he can play his way through it," Coughlin said. Diehl had missed six starts with a knee injury earlier this year and his replacement then, Sean Locklear, will be his replacement now if he cannot.

As for Phillips, Coughlin said he "aggravated" the MCL in his right knee which caused him to miss the previous six games. While Phillips was optimistic on Sunday and said he could have finished the game had it not been so lopsided at the time of his injury, Coughlin said it would take "a couple of days of evaluation" to see if he'll be available against the Redskins.

Giant steps

LB Jacquian Williams (knee) will attempt to practice fully on Thursday with the hope of playing this weekend. He knows the Giants can use his help against Griffin and the Redskins. "I want to be out there. He's a runner so we're going to need our speed guys out there" . . . WR Rueben Randle was not all that impressed by his first career TD reception on Sunday. "I'm not too big on all that," he said. "I just go out there and play football. I mean, it's big but I'm not going to make a big deal about it" . . . TE Martellus Bennett was still upset over the cheap shot he took in the end zone from Packers safety Jerron McMillian. "If I see him again I'll get him back," Bennett said. "I hold grudges."