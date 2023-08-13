Rookies Deonte Banks, Tre Hawkins III, John Michael Schmitz Jr. impress Giants coach Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll didn’t initially name names via Zoom Saturday when he was asked for his film review of the kickoff from the Giants’ preseason schedule, Friday night’s 21-16 loss at Detroit. But the Giants coach did bring up three rookies by their position name and threw praise their way.

To fill in the names for him, they were the game’s starting cornerbacks, first-round pick Deonte Banks and sixth-rounder Tre Hawkins III, and the starting center, second-round selection John Michael Schmitz Jr.

“. . . I thought our young guys, our two corners and our center, I thought they showed well in the game for us,” Daboll said. “Played with confidence. Did their job. So it was good to see those three young guys out there playing. They played at a fairly high level.”

Hawkins missed one tackle, but he made five, including four solo stops.

Banks, who was expected to be a starter from the beginning, made a nice one-on-one tackle against tight end Brock Wright on a short throw that went for a first down.

Receiver Jameson Williams dropped a long pass while moving in stride at the Giants’ 8, but Banks was just a sliver behind and dragged him down afterward. Banks also provided good coverage on an incompletion at around the Giants’ 5 despite being pushed in the face by receiver Chase Cota.

“I actually thought I would’ve had a little bit more buildup, more nervous, but I felt real good,” Banks said. “I felt like I belong here. And I do belong here.”

Schmitz looks like he does, too.

“He did a good job of communicating with his linemates and down the line of scrimmage, and with the snap, it was good,” Daboll said. “It was actually pretty loud at times in there. So for his first outing at center for us, I was pleased with the progress that he has made throughout camp and I was pleased with his first game, and we’ve got to build on from that.”

Schmitz’s postgame review? Not satisfied.

“I’m pretty hard on myself,” said Schmitz, who was also expected to start right away. “I would just say I did a good job communicating out there. I know I can do better.”

Many of the regulars were spectators, especially after participating in joint practices with the Lions Tuesday and Wednesday.

Backup Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback in place of Daniel Jones, then gave way to rookie Tommy DeVito with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

The undrafted free agent from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, who spent five years at Syracuse before playing last season at Illinois, showed with his passing and his mobility that he may be a candidate for at least a practice squad spot.

DeVito went 15-for-24 for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a fourth-down heave on the last snap for the offense. He was also sacked five times.

His best moment came in the second quarter. DeVito found his old high school teammate, tight end Tommy Sweeney, who was a senior at Don Bosco Prep in his hometown of Ramsey, New Jersey, when DeVito was dressing for the team as a freshman.

A pinpoint throw down the left seam resulted in a 14-yard TD.

“. . . We were kind of talking about the Bosco connection, that whole deal, last week,” DeVito said. “For it to just happen like that, it was cool.”

Sweeney was also enthused over two former high school teammates connecting for a score.

“It’s a pretty incredible thing,” Sweeney said. “I don’t know that that’s happened many times in the history of the NFL . . . He played a great game.”