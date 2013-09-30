Giants Q&A: 0-4 unfamiliar territory for Big Blue

Where do the Giants go from here?

"What do you mean, 'Where do we go from here?' '' Tom Coughlin said when asked that exact question at his news conference after falling to 0-4. The Giants have never been in this kind of predicament while any of their players or coaches have been around the organization, so there's not exactly a blueprint for moving forward from such a start.

"We go back to work,'' Coughlin said. "What else is there for us to do? Go back to work and see if you can make something happen that allows us to be more competitive.''

How will the players react to such a deep hole?

They said the right things Sunday, but one of the newest Giants seemed to express some uncertainty. "I'm not sure,'' defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins said. "Hopefully, everybody looks deep, looks within themselves, and we all make a collective effort to be able to get this thing going, to get it stopped, to get a win.''

Might they give up on the season?

"You shouldn't,'' Jenkins said. "You have to trust in your teammates, trust the team is going to fight and have confidence in each other. You can't let those types of thoughts creep into your head. I know I'm not going to give up.''

How will Coughlin keep them from splintering or quitting?

"I'm depending heavily on the leadership and the character of the guys in that locker room,'' he said. "I'll take the lead and try to do the best I can.''

Will they follow?

"I think they will,'' Coughlin said. "Yes, I am confident that they will.''

What's up with Josh Brown?He missed a field-goal attempt for the second consecutive week, this one a 44-yarder that would have tied the score just before halftime, and he seemed to have no idea where things went wrong.

"At this point we're going to have to look at the film,'' he said. "I don't know . . . The ball just went a little left.''

Brown said last week's miss stemmed from bad contact with the ball. "I felt like the ball was struck well today,'' he said. "The ball just didn't go where we wanted it to go.''

What did Victor Cruz think of Dexter McCluster's celebrating his 89-yard punt return for a touchdown with a salsa dance?

"I couldn't care less," he said. "Next question.'' But later, Cruz tweeted this: "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.''

How did that inexperienced offensive line do?

Not great, but better than the veterans who gave up seven sacks last week. Eli Manning was sacked three times and hit another six, and the Giants had a season-high 98 rushing yards.

Any injuries?

Mark Herzlich was in a walking boot afterward with a right toe injury. Jason Pierre-Paul left the game in the fourth quarter with a scary-looking knee injury that the Giants called a contusion, but after the game, they said he'll be fine. Aaron Ross left with back troubles. Justin Tuck missed a few snaps with a neck injury but returned.