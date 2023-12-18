Giants vs. Saints Q&A: What happened to Randy Bullock?

What happened to kicker Randy Bullock?

Jamie Gillan, the Giants punter, took over the placekicking duties after Randy Bullock sustained a hamstring injury in the middle of the first quarter.

Bullock was good from 56 yards on the Giants' first possession and gave his team a 3-0 lead five minutes in. But after the ensuing kickoff, he limped off the field.

When the Giants lined up for a field goal on the last play of the second quarter, it was Gillan who was called upon.

He was good from 40 yards and the Giants trailed 7-6 at the half.

Because of the way the second half transpired, the kicker — whoever he was — never was called upon again.

How did Gillan feel about kicking field goals?

The opportunity was "great," he said.

“Obviously I want a better [team] result, but to put one through the pipes is pretty cool,” he said. “Four years ago, I hit a long one with the Browns. Missed it, didn’t come close, it was terrible. I’ll never forget that one. Looking back, if I’d taken my time, I would have had more of a chance.”

The double duty did throw Gillan off his stride a bit.

“At halftime, I just ran into the locker room real quick and grabbed a drink, and I was right back out there, [knowing] I would have to be kicking field goals,” he said. “That’s a whole different mindset for me. I’m focused on doing my job [as a punter], and doing it to the best of my ability. And now I had another job.”

Alas, in a game that lacked drama, Gillan was never pushed to the test.

Though he said he “never” practices field goals now, he said he did during his time at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“I did it for four years in college,” he said. “I’m not really going to forget that motion. I’ve done conversions in rugby my whole life, too.”

What are the Giants' chances to reach postseason?

Slimmer than slim. But not completely dead yet.

The Giants' postseason dreams took a major hit in their 24-6 loss to the Saints.

At 5-9, they are two games out of the last wild-card spot with three games remaining. But there are six teams ahead of them.

The Vikings, Saints and Rams, who will play at MetLife Stadium on New Year's Eve, are all 7-7.

The Seahawks are 6-7 and play on Monday night, while the Falcons and the Packers, who represent one of the Giants' best wins this season, are both 6-8.

So, Giants fans can still dream. But this isn’t fantasy football.