Tommy DeVito and Giants will have to live and learn from loss to Saints

NEW ORLEANS – The hand gesture Tommy DeVito has made his trademark often is used by someone making an emphatic point or punctuating a narrative twist.

So it went on both counts on a Sunday at the Superdome during which the Saints reminded DeVito and the rest of us just how difficult life in the NFL can be.

There were no pinched fingers celebrations from the rookie quarterback, for the good reason that there was nothing to celebrate in a 24-6 loss.

But the Saints made sure to rub it in, with Tonah Kpassagnon and Bryan Bresee following second-quarter sacks of DeVito by mocking his signature move.

DeVito said after the game he was not aware of the diss until told by a reporter. But he was philosophical.

“You see it in all sports,” he said. “When someone does something and something else happens, they’re going to retaliate. But it’s all fun and games. It’s part of the game.”

Of more concern to DeVito, attitude-wise, was this:

“I don’t think we played with enough swagger. I put that on me, because I take that personally as far as playing with energy, playing with juice. So I need to be better with that . . . I just feel like we kind of got in a bit of a lull at times.”

What does all this mean? Well, first it means the Giants are not going to make the playoffs. Second, it confirms they never were good enough to do so despite the three-game winning streak that made DeVito a star.

But as for DeVito, we are where we were before Sunday’s game. He seems to have the skills and moxie to make it as an NFL backup, perhaps with the Giants.

And he will get at least one more chance to show it, because coach Brian Daboll said he will start against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

That’s it, really. DeVito was far from the reason the Giants lost to the Saints and was far from good enough to drag them to a victory.

He was, is and will remain a good story for the short term. After that, he can try to fashion a longer career at this football thing.

Good for him. And good for us that he provided something to watch and to write and talk about late this season.

DeVito once again did not commit a turnover, was the Giants’ leading rusher with 36 yards and was 20-for-34 for 177 yards while being sacked seven times – thanks to a mix of poor protection, poor work by the receivers and his own failures.

Afterward, teammates rushed to his defense, knowing they did nothing to help him.

“Learning how to respond after a game like this, it's tough,” wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “There was a lot of stuff that was outside of his control.

“I’m sure a lot of the outside world will try to blame him, but a lot of stuff that happened wasn’t his fault.”

Said guard Justin Pugh, “We were going to have a loss with Tommy at quarterback. I don’t know if it was going to be this year or next year.

“Whenever it was going to come, he was going to have adversity. So it’ll be good for him to bounce back from it. And as an offensive line, we didn’t do a good enough job.”

DeVito said the Saints likely noted how he escaped from pressure in last week’s victory over the Packers and made the necessary adjustments to contain him.

They also got him out of the game late in the first half when he was evaluated (and later cleared) for a concussion after Isaac Yiadom rammed into him when he was sliding and was not penalized.

DeVito said he felt fine, and did not criticize Yiadom, chalking it up to football being football.

He said he did enjoy the Superdome din. “It was a cool atmosphere, I’ll say that,” he said. “We were anticipating it being loud . . . It was fun in that aspect of the game.”

Asked what it means to him that Daboll named him the starter for next weekend, he said, “He believes in me, and I’m going to continue to try to earn his trust each play that I’m on the field.”

DeVito lamented two missed throws, one to Darius Slayton on the first play of the game and another to Darren Waller in the fourth quarter.

“I’m always harder on myself than anybody else,” he said, “but at the same time I’m realistic with myself. I won’t try to beat myself up over things. But it’s all learning experiences.”

That is all the Giants and DeVito could take out of this game. Live and learn.

The Saints won. Hand it to them.