Source: Adoree' Jackson returns to Giants on one-year deal

Adoree' Jackson and the Giants have reunited.

The 28-year-old cornerback signed with the Giants, according to a source. The deal for Jackson, who took a physical Friday morning, is for one year.

Jackson, who did not catch on with another club in free agency, returns to his former team. The Giants have a need at the cornerback position and it remains to be seen if it is Jackson who starts opposite cornerback Deonte Banks, who begins his second year.

Jackson was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2017 draft and was with Tennessee during his first four NFL seasons before moving onto the Giants from 2021-23.

On the cusp of the opening week of the season, the team clearly was not satisfied with its depth at the cornerback position.

The Giants had worked out several cornerbacks. It is somewhat surprising that an NFL team would flirt with leaving itself short at a premium position such as cornerback. It remains to be seen how the Giants and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen deploy the cornerbacks on their roster. The depth chart at the moment, besides Banks and Jackson, includes Dru Phillips, Tre Hawkins III, Isaiah Simmons and Nick McCloud.