SportsFootballNew York Giants

Adoree' Jackson returns to Giants on one-year contract, source says

Adoree' Jackson of the Giants reacts after a defensive play...

Adoree' Jackson of the Giants reacts after a defensive play against the Packers at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Kimberly Joneskimberly.jones@newsday.comkimjonessports

Adoree' Jackson and the Giants have reunited.

The 28-year-old cornerback signed with the Giants, according to a source. The deal for Jackson, who took a physical Friday morning, is for one year.

Jackson, who did not catch on with another club in free agency, returns to his former team. The Giants have a need at the cornerback position and it remains to be seen if it is Jackson who starts opposite cornerback Deonte Banks, who begins his second year.

Jackson was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2017 draft and was with Tennessee during his first four NFL seasons before moving onto the Giants from 2021-23.

On the cusp of the opening week of the season, the team clearly was not satisfied with its depth at the cornerback position.

The Giants had worked out several cornerbacks. It is somewhat surprising that an NFL team would flirt with leaving itself short at a premium position such as cornerback. It remains to be seen how the Giants and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen deploy the cornerbacks on their roster. The depth chart at the moment, besides Banks and Jackson, includes Dru Phillips, Tre Hawkins III, Isaiah Simmons and Nick McCloud.

Kimberly Jones

Kimberly Jones covers the Giants for Newsday, a beat she first worked in the early 2000s before joining the YES Network to cover the Yankees. She worked for the NFL Network for more than a decade and has been heard semi-regularly on WFAN.

More Giants

Rock: Giants' Burns excited to finally 'let loose,' but will offense let him?3m read
Source: Adoree' Jackson returns to Giants on one-year deal
Tom Rock's NFL power rankings entering 2024 season4m read
Giants' Nabers to wear Flaherty's previously-retired No. 12m read
QB Jones sees better Giants team with improvements 'across board'3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME