Who will start at QB for Giants: Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor?

The Giants have a quarterback question this week.

Who will start? Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor?

Taylor was designated Monday to return from the injured list, opening a 21-day practice window.

Taylor has been sidelined since the Jets game on Oct. 29, missing four games, after he sustained an injury to his ribs against the Jets and was hospitalized for a night.

The Giants play the Packers on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

An undrafted rookie, DeVito has seemed to energize his teammates. That he lives with his parents in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, only adds to the story. His hometown is basically in the shadow of MetLife Stadium.

He has been capable, going 2-1 as a starter. He is popular among teammates. Asked recently about DeVito, Saquon Barkley responded, “I love Tommy.”

Against the Patriots, DeVito was at quarterback when rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt had his biggest game of his young career, and DeVito also found a way to get receiver Isaiah Hodgins, a key part of last year’s playoff team, his first touchdown of the season.

When asked last week about Taylor, general manager Joe Schoen only noted that his contract is up at the end of the season.

CB Jackson sees no trouble between Daboll and Martindale

Asked about the recent Jay Glazer report on FOX that coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale are at odds, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said he has seen no evidence of that. “You can tell if something's off, and I haven't seen that at all. So, for us, just keep playing. Keep having fun. Let people I guess keep bringing up stuff that we see as not true, and just work around it by the way we play.”

Georgia-Alabama game had tackle Thomas fuming

The Georgia loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship didn’t sit well with left tackle Andrew Thomas, a former Bulldog. Thomas described himself as “pretty hyped” watching the game. “No destruction,” he added, “but a lot of yelling. My neighbors were probably wondering what was going on.”