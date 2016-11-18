Giants’ Robbie Gould hopes to beat his old Chicago Bears team

Robbie Gould was the Bears’ kicker for 11 seasons, and he fully expected to be there for a 12th this year. Instead, the night before the start of the regular season, he was cut by the team.

“I didn’t see it coming,” he admitted.

On Sunday, as the Giants’ kicker, Gould gets an opportunity to exact some revenge.

“It’s not too often that you get to play against a team that you have played for, for so long,” Gould said this week. “It’s going to be fun to see all of those guys, but at the end of the day, I hope we win and end up making a playoff run, which is what is comes down to.”

Gould was signed by the Giants when Josh Brown was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and eventually released last month. In three games he has attempted just one field goal, a 29-yarder he made against the Rams, and is 9-for-9 on extra points. He has adjusted well to his new city and new locker room, too.

“I love it here,” he said. “Our fans are great. The organization has been awesome.”

And the team is 3-0 since he arrived.

“Hopefully this winning streak continues this week,” he said. “That would be nice.”

For him, a little more than most. Then again, given the teams’ records coming into this game, Gould already may consider himself a winner in the transaction. When it was pointed out that the Giants’ 6-3 record is much better than the Bears’ 2-7, he smiled.

“That’s right,” Gould said. “That’s right.”