Giants' WanDale Robinson upbeat despite facing adversity

Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson was in the locker room Sunday. He underwent surgery in mid-December to repair a torn ACL. He said this year represents the first time he’s missed more than two games in any football season.

“It was really tough for me,” he said. “But adversity struck for me and you’ve just got to bounce back.”

Robinson played in five games; his final game was his best, when he had 100 receiving yards against the Lions on Nov. 20. Targeted 13 times, he made nine catches and accounted for five first downs. That performance, he said, “gives me more confidence to go into next season.”

Despite being injured just as he was getting comfortable, Robinson was upbeat Sunday. He is on track to be ready for the 2023 season.

Thomas reflects on season

Left tackle Andrew Thomas said he had “a lot of fun” this season. That figures, because he was playing at a high level and establishing himself as one of the best tackles in the game.

Thomas was selected second-team All-Pro this season.

“I had a lot of fun this year, just with the relationships I’ve built with this team,” he said. “You can tell we love each other, we play hard for each other, and a lot of energy. So, it was fun doing that.

“It’s tough (saying goodbye) because after this year the team’s going to look different next year. Some guys won’t be here, so we just have to appreciate the moments that we have.”

Rookie Evan Neal experienced growing pains this season. If he can show progression next season, which is fair to expect, the Giants could have their tackles in place for years to come.

Blue notes

This is how Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed his players after their 38-7 win over the Giants in the divisional round Saturday night: “A couple of the keys to victory: Offense take care of the football, awesome job doing that. Defense, a big key was keeping this guy in the pocket with disciplined rush lanes. Defensive line, that was beautiful . . .

Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are scheduled to hold their season-ending news conference Monday.