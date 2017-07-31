Giants rookie Aldrick Rosas kick-starts his NFL career

Aldrick Rosas experienced his first icing.

For the first two practices of training camp, the Giants did not attempt any live field goals, which left the rookie kicker waiting around to make his debut. He admitted to being anxious, to wanting to go out and show what he can do. But it wasn’t until Sunday that he was given that opportunity.

He came through. Probably. Maybe.

Rosas, who has never kicked in an NFL game and played college football at Southern Oregon, an NAIA school, booted his first three attempts through the uprights.

The fourth? It looked as if he hooked it through, but the officials under the goalposts waved it off.

“I never second-guess officials, we know that,” Ben McAdoo said with a smirk. “I thought that one snuck in there, but we’ll take a look at it.”

Rosas thought it was good, too.

“In my eyes, it’s a make,” he said.

Whatever it winds up being, Rosas was happy to be on the field. The Giants will test his physical and mental abilities this summer to see if he is ready to be an NFL kicker. Their kicker, in fact. While there are no other kickers on the roster, Rosas said he knows he’s competing against players at 31 other camps as well as the stable of veterans who aren’t currently on rosters but are always a phone call away.

To that end, Sunday was a small step in his development. He had kicked with the team in the spring, but these were his first attempts at field goals in front of actual fans (albeit a crowd of a few hundred who turned out for the workout).

“It’s a great environment out here,” McAdoo said. “Our fans are tremendous. They’re out there and they’re yelling some things at him, too. That helps put the pressure on him. So we do appreciate that.”

Still, the Giants won’t really know what Rosas’ capabilities are until they start playing games. The preseason opener is less than two weeks away.

“Put 80,000 people in the stands and watch him kick,” McAdoo said. “That’s the best way to put pressure on him.”

Rosas is looking forward to that.

“I embrace it,” he said of such tense moments. “I love it.”