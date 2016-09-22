Giants rookie Darian Thompson out vs. Redskins with sprained foot

Rookie safety Darian Thompson will not play this week because of a sprained foot, and the Giants say he will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Thompson suffered the injury in the game against the Saints last Sunday. The team said he was “rolled up on” during a play on the Saints’ last offensive series. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but was not on the practice field at all on Thursday.

Thompson had been sharing reps at safety with Nat Berhe, who likely will now inherit the full-time starting job. Berhe started in the opener against Dallas, but Thompson took more snaps in that game (42 to Berhe’s 35). Thompson started against the Saints and played 45 snaps to Berhe’s 17 in that game.

The injury also leaves the Giants thin at the position with Berhe and Landon Collins as the only active safeties. The team could have veteran Leon Hall play the position more regularly or promote rookie Andrew Adams from the practice squad. They also activated rookie cornerback Michael Hunter from the practice squad earlier in the week.

As for other Giants injuries, starting right tackle Marshall Newhouse (calf) was not on the practice field and is unlikely to play Sunday. Second-year lineman Bobby Hart will probably take his place, but the Giants also could use veteran Will Beatty. Beatty has not played in a game of any kind since December 2014 and has participated in only three full-padded practices since re-signing with the Giants.

Running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) was at practice as were Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon who were not on Wednesday’s injury report but did miss practice time last week with a shoulder and wrist injury, respectively.