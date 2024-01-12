2023 Giants: Grading the rookies

Deonte Banks, cornerback

First-round pick (No. 24)

Banks had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed, second-most by a rookie in Giants history. His best game was against Green Bay in Week 14 when he had several key stops and a game- and season-high 12 tackles (nine unassisted), including one for a loss in the Giants' 24-22 victory.

GRADE: A

Tommy DeVito, quarterback

Undrafted free agent

Tommy DeVito of the Giants reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Packers at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023. Credit: Jim McIsaac

DeVito completed 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He balanced becoming a cult hero and being demoted for veteran Tyrod Taylor.

In 74 seasons, since the NFL began tracking statistics of starting quarterbacks in 1950, only one starter has completed at least 80 percent of his passes, rushed for at least 70 yards, committed no turnovers and took no sacks in a game: DeVito against the Packers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He led the Giants to three straight wins, over the Commanders, Patriots and Green Bay.

GRADE: A

John Michael Schmitz, center

Second-round pick (No. 57)

Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. stretches before training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: James Escher

Schmitz started 13 games on an offensive line where left tackle Andrew Thomas played only 10 games on the season. Schmitz improved as the season went along, according to coaches. He did struggle mightily against Aaron Donald, as you’d probably expect.

GRADE: B

Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver

Third-round pick (No. 73)

Jalin Hyatt of the Giants looks on during the fourth quarter against the Rams at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: Jim McIsaac

Hyatt is explosive, even if it didn’t always show because of the offensive play-calling. He made 23 receptions for 373 yards. He’s still looking for his first touchdown. We’ll put it this way: Hyatt learned about patience in his rookie season.

GRADE: B

Eric Gray, running back

Fifth-round pick (No. 172)

Gray had 17 carries for 48 yards. Drafted to be a solution on punt returns, that did not happen. He lost two fumbles in a four-game stretch. At his bye week news conference, GM Joe Schoen took responsibility, saying the team's lousy return game was his responsibility.

Because of that, we’ll adjust Gray’s grade.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Tre Hawkins III, cornerback

Sixth-round pick (No. 209)

Hawkins earned a starting job opposite Banks during his terrific training camp. But too much was expected too soon for a player coming out of Old Dominion. At 6-3, 195 pounds, he fits the part. He was benched after the embarrassing Monday night loss to the Seahawks.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Jordon Riley, defensive line

Seventh-round pick (No. 243)

Credited with eight tackles and four assisted tackles on the season.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Gervarrius Owens, safety

Seventh-round pick (No. 254)

Played in three games, recording one assisted tackle.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE