Giants will potentially look to add, while they subtract

The Giants made additional roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s league-wide deadline, when teams have until 4 p.m. to pare their rosters to 53 players.

As of Monday afternoon, the Giants roster was at 75 players.

Players who were waived with an injury designation were: guard Jack Anderson, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive back Zyon Gilbert. Tight end Chris Myarick was placed on injured reserve.

Not only do the Giants have to cut their own roster, they will be mining through the cuts by other teams.

Last year, the Giants made five claims between cut day and Week 1. Assistant general manager Brandon Brown was asked recently if the Giants expect to be working the waiver wire again this time around.

“Obviously, we've elevated the talent overall of the team, but we're going to canvass everything,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, when you look at it, it’s going to be acquire, develop, retain. That's what we want to do. It's acquiring the best talent, developing the best talent and retaining the best talent.”

The Giants, he said, will always be looking “for upgrades.”

Meanwhile, Brown indicated that the Giants are pleased with what their rookie class has shown so far.

“When you go back to June, we talked about adding more guys that are smart, tough, dependable," Brown said. "Like I said in June, it doesn't guarantee them success, but it gives them an opportunity and a platform for success.”

Now, on the cusp of the regular season, the Giants could have at least five rookies in starting roles or at least important ones: Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III at cornerback, John Michael Schmitz at center, Jalin Hyatt at receiver and running back Eric Gray as the punt returner.

“I think when you look at the draft class, we added explosiveness, we talked about making a conscious effort of adding generators on the offensive side, getting more explosive on the defensive side, guys that fit our brand,” Brown said. “…So, I'm excited. I’m excited. Obviously, there's been early success, but the book isn't written yet. But it's a good start right now.”