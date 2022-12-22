Giants' Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence voted to Pro Bowl

A year ago, the Giants got shut out when it came to Pro Bowl nods. On Wednesday, running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence were voted to the Pro Bowl.

For Barkley, the inclusion represents a personal resurgence. His other Pro Bowl nod came in his Rookie of the Year season of 2018. Barkley got the nod as a Pro Bowl starter.

Lawrence, a dominant force and snap count leader among defensive lineman all season, was voted in as a reserve.

Barkley and Lawrence are the Giants’ first Pro Bowlers since tight end Evan Engram and cornerback James Bradberry in 2020.

Hours before it was revealed that he had been selected, Barkley was asked what making the Pro Bowl would mean to him.

“I can’t sit here and be like, ‘Oh, it wouldn’t mean anything,’ because that’s part of the fans. The fans vote and give you an opportunity to get in there and also coaches and players vote. So, it just shows a respect of your peers and the respect of the fans out there.”

This is the second Pro Bowl for Barkley (also 2018), who ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,170 rushing yards this season.

Lawrence was selected for the first time in his four-year career. He is the first Giants defensive lineman to receive the honor since defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2012, and the first interior lineman to go since nose tackle Erik Howard in 1990.

In addition to Barkley and Lawrence, four Giants are alternates to the Pro Bowl: placekicker Graham Gano (second alternate), tackle Andrew Thomas and center Jon Feliciano (both third alternates), and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (fourth).

Jackson, Lemieux out

The Giants injury report included CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and LG Shane Lemieux (toe), who did not practice. OLB Thibodeaux (elbow), RT Evan Neal (shoulder), TE Nick Vannett (shoulder), DL Leonard Williams (neck) were limited.