Giants give up 11 sacks in latest humiliating primetime loss to Seahawks

The Giants’ season officially is on the brink.

After a 24-3 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night, they find themselves with a 1-3 record and facing two difficult road games against the Dolphins and Bills.

They have played one good half of football this season — in a second-half comeback against the Cardinals in Arizona — but otherwise have failed to re-create the magic of their surprising 2022 campaign. Now 2023 is in grave danger.

The Seahawks (3-1) are no pushovers, but after a long break since a Thursday night loss to the 49ers and with the challenging schedule ahead, this widely was viewed as a game the Giants badly needed to win.

They did not, even after Seattle briefly lost its starting quarterback, Geno Smith, to a knee injury late in the first half.

The Giants were without running back Saquon Barkley because of an ankle injury for a second consecutive game, and it showed.

They have been outscored 94-15 in their three prime-time games this season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who was under severe pass pressure all night, fell to 1-12 as a starter in prime time. The Seahawks totaled 11 sacks.

Despite their problems, the Giants were hanging in there, trailing 14-3 late in the third quarter, and had a second-and-goal at the Seattle 5.

Jones aimed a pass at Parris Campbell near the goal line but threw wide, and the ball was picked off by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who eluded Jones and returned it 97 yards to make it 21-3 with 1:03 left in the third. Game over.

One night earlier, the Jets had hosted Kansas City in the same stadium in an event that attracted attention far beyond the traditional football world.

But on Monday, there were no global music superstars or future Hall of Fame quarterbacks watching from luxury suites.

Seahawks-Giants lacked the juice of visits by Taylor Swift or Aaron Rodgers. (Swift was booed when an ad for her concert movie was shown on the video board.) But the Giants did have a prominent Taylor on hand: Lawrence Taylor.

In addition to Barkley, the Giants were without left tackle Andrew Thomas. But Seattle also had injury problems on its line.

Former Jets safety Jamal Adams made his 2023 debut for the Seahawks, a year after tearing a quadriceps tendon. He left in the first quarter with a concussion.

The Giants began with a promising drive that got as far as the Seattle 27-yard line. It was there that coach Brian Daboll opted to go for it on fourth-and-1.

Jones ran up the middle, with teammates pushing him from behind, but he gained no ground and was stopped short of the first down.

On the Seahawks’ first drive, Kenneth Walker III appeared to have scored on a 73-yard run, but the play was called back because Walker was ruled down at his 25.

With 45 seconds left in the first quarter, Mario Edwards Jr. strip-sacked Jones from behind. Jordyn Brooks recovered and returned the ball to the Giants’ 7-yard line.

It was the 24th lost fumble of Jones’ career.

On the final play of the quarter, Smith eluded pressure from Thibodeaux, rolled right and found DK Metcalf on the edge of the end zone, giving Seattle a 7-0 lead.

The Giants were unable to get anything going in the second, with Jones under persistent pressure. The Giants lost starting center John Michael Schmitz Jr. to a shoulder injury in the first half.

The Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux nearly made a game-changing play when he batted a third-down pass from Smith at the line and almost came up with it for an easy interception return for a touchdown. But he was unable to get a handle on it.

The Giants got on the board with 3:05 left in the half on a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano, capping a 12-play, 61-yard drive that began at the Giants’ 2-yard line and featured a pair of third-down pass completions by Jones.

Smith injured a knee in the second quarter and was spelled by backup Drew Lock with 3:05 left.

On a third-and-10 from the Seattle 48, Lock found tight end Noah Fant, who eluded several tackles down the right sideline for a 51-yard gain to the 1-yard line. Bobby Okereke had a particularly noteworthy whiff.

Walker ran it in from there with 1:39 left, and the Seahawks took a 14-3 lead into intermission.

Smith returned for the second half, and Seattle promptly carved up the Giants defense, moving as far as the 15-yard line. But the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1.

Seattle got the ball back at the Giants’ 40-yard line to start their next drive but managed only a missed 53-yard field goal by Jason Myers.

The Giants still had a chance, thanks in part to the Seahawks’ relentless series of penalties.

On a fourth-and-1 at the 16, Jones scrambled 10 yards for a first down. But on second-and-goal at the 5, he threw the fateful interception that effectively iced the game.

Jones threw another interception in the fourth quarter.