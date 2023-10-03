Sad sacks: Daniel Jones, Giants can't get out of own way

Having one functioning offensive player is never a good situation for an NFL team.

When even that player glitches out, what you are left with is the Giants.

That was the case on Monday night when Daniel Jones tried to keep his team and its rapidly dwindling aspirations for the season alive in a game against the Seahawks. With Saquon Barkley still sidelined by an ankle injury, a rotation of ineffective offensive linemen streaming in to try to protect the quarterback due to waves of injuries that allowed 11 sacks, and hardly any receivers capable of making big plays, it was on Jones and Jones alone to try to salvage the night.

And for a few moments it seemed as if he actually had a chance to do it.

Already trailing 14-3 late in the third quarter, he willed the team down the field. He converted a third down with an 8-yard designed run and scrambled for 10 yards on fourth-and-1 to bring them to the 6 late in the third quarter.

But just when it was starting to look like a middle school offensive system — snap the ball to your best athlete and just hope he can do something — and kind of sort of working, even Jones crumbled.

He tried to hit Parris Campbell with a quick pass to the left that was intercepted and returned 97 yards for a touchdown that helped push Seattle to its 24-3 victory. Jones, who made an attempt to chase down Devon Witherspoon on the play, could only walk meekly to the bench after the play concluded with Brian Daboll apparently trying to get some kind of an explanation from him.

This isn’t what the Giants envisioned when they gave Jones a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason.

More significantly, though, this isn’t what Jones envisioned when he signed that life-changing deal.

If he has any luck at all he’ll have spent some of his NFL fortune on a winning Powerball ticket worth a billion or so bucks and be able to walk away from this mess with a clean conscience.

More likely, though, he’ll be back at work this week getting ready to do it all over again next week in Miami.

By the time he absorbed his ninth sack of the game with time dwindling away, spinning round and round in the grasp of Boye Mafe, Jones appeared to have given up and just went limp as he was flung to the turf. It was a sad sight.

Jones has been placed in an unwinnable, unsustainable, unfair position of quarterbacking a team that can’t figure out what it is doing. He’s part of the problem, for sure. He did cough up his 24th career lost fumble in the first half that led to Seattle’s opening touchdown. He finished 27-for-34 for 203 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for 66 yards on 10 carries.

This mess is not all Jones’ doing.

Barkley and Andrew Thomas are sidelined by injuries but where was Darren Waller, the difference-maker the Giants traded for in the offseason to become the centerpiece of the passing game? The tight end was targeted once for 5 yards during the competitive portion of the game. Where was Jaylin Hyatt and Campbell and the other speedsters who were supposed to take the top off defenses and provide downfield threats? Nowhere to be found.

Even when Barkley returns from his high ankle sprain, which might be this Sunday, it’s hard to think he’ll make that much of a difference. Oh, he’ll give the Giants at least a dimension to their one-man show, an option to take a toss and perhaps break a tackle. But Barkley has already been showing signs of missing the bursts of lightning that made him Offensive Rookie of the Year so long ago that it seems like it was in another era of Giants football. What he’ll be able to do on a bad ankle — and, by the way, with little contractual incentive to punish himself further for a team going nowhere — probably isn’t enough to fix this broken down team.

The Giants have had one good half of play this season, their comeback win in Arizona, when Jones was able to take the game over and haul this heap of a roster to their only victory of the season.

That was impressive.

It shouldn’t be the game plan.