Giants vs. Seahawks: Everything you need to know

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith leaves the field after their...

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith leaves the field after their win against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

By Kimberly Jones

VITALS

Line: Seahawks by 1.5; O/U 47.5

TV: ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman).

Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)  (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner); SiriusXM 83, 88 or 225.

All-time series: Tied, 10-10 (Seahawks have won five of last six).

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle).

Seahawks: OUT: CB Tre Brown (concussion), CB Artie Burns (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: T Charles Cross (toe).

HOME SWEET HOME

This is the Giants’ only game at MetLife Stadium in a five-week period. The next two weeks, they travel to Miami and Buffalo, both of which have the look of powerhouse teams in the AFC.

QUOTABLE NO. 1

“I think they’re a good defense. They’ve faced some dynamic offenses and good passing attacks. [They have a] good scheme and good players. There’s stuff you can learn from there, but we have a lot of respect for their defense and who they have.”

– Daniel Jones on the Seahawks

PLAYOFFS?!?

Since 1990, teams that started 2-2 made the playoffs 37.1% of the time (118 of 318). But those that were 1-3 advanced to the postseason at a rate of just 14.5% (34 of 235).

QUOTABLE NO. 2

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must [win] game. It’s only Week 4. Obviously, they’re a good opponent. It’s a home game, which makes it important. We want to defend our home turf.”

– Giants WR Darius Slayton

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: Times Jalin Hyatt was targeted last week against the 49ers (he played 16 snaps). That, almost certainly, won’t happen again. Hyatt is a burner, and he has to have the opportunity to change a game.

