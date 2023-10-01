Giants vs. Seahawks: Everything you need to know

VITALS

Line: Seahawks by 1.5; O/U 47.5

TV: ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman).

Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9) (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner); SiriusXM 83, 88 or 225.

All-time series: Tied, 10-10 (Seahawks have won five of last six).

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle).

Seahawks: OUT: CB Tre Brown (concussion), CB Artie Burns (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: T Charles Cross (toe).

HOME SWEET HOME

This is the Giants’ only game at MetLife Stadium in a five-week period. The next two weeks, they travel to Miami and Buffalo, both of which have the look of powerhouse teams in the AFC.

QUOTABLE NO. 1

“I think they’re a good defense. They’ve faced some dynamic offenses and good passing attacks. [They have a] good scheme and good players. There’s stuff you can learn from there, but we have a lot of respect for their defense and who they have.”

– Daniel Jones on the Seahawks

PLAYOFFS?!?

Since 1990, teams that started 2-2 made the playoffs 37.1% of the time (118 of 318). But those that were 1-3 advanced to the postseason at a rate of just 14.5% (34 of 235).

QUOTABLE NO. 2

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must [win] game. It’s only Week 4. Obviously, they’re a good opponent. It’s a home game, which makes it important. We want to defend our home turf.”

– Giants WR Darius Slayton

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: Times Jalin Hyatt was targeted last week against the 49ers (he played 16 snaps). That, almost certainly, won’t happen again. Hyatt is a burner, and he has to have the opportunity to change a game.