Giants’ Shane Vereen could be out for the season

Shane Vereen will require surgery on a triceps injury, the Giants announced on Monday, leaving the team without its best pass-catching running back and currently its leading rusher for what could be the rest of the year.

He’ll be placed on injured reserve. After first describing the procedure as “season-ending” earlier Monday, the Giants said later in the afternoon there is a chance for Vereen to return from that designation if he heals quickly enough. He will not be eligible to return until late November.

As for now, Vereen’s injury comes at a time when starting running back Rashad Jennings is dealing with a thumb injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game against Washington. The Giants possibly could go into their next game Monday at Minnesota with Orleans Darkwa as their starter and Bobby Rainey and Paul Perkins backing him up.

Vereen had 67 rushing yards on 11 carries against Washington and was the target on the final offensive play for the Giants, an interception from Eli Manning with 1:02 remaining.

Ben McAdoo said on Monday he was unsure if Vereen’s injury limited his ability to fight for that ball or if the injury was the reason for Vereen’s two lost fumbles in the past two games (he had three lost fumbles in his first five NFL seasons).

“I think he was playing with it for a significant amount of time,” McAdoo said. “I know he’s a tough player. He has a warrior mindset. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

McAdoo said Jennings would be evaluated leading up to the Vikings game. “He has a long week to make some progress,” he said. He also praised the play of Darkwa, who saw more playing time on Sunday than in the two previous games.

“I thought he played a nice game on offense,” he said of the 53 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and a catch for 9 yards.

McAdoo also said Perkins, a rookie who has not taken an offensive snap, is “ready to step up.”