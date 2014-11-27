Giants sign Stony Brook University's Michael Bamiro to practice squad

Michael Bamiro's eyes grew large as he pointed across the Giants' locker room Wednesday to where Eli Manning was sitting and he chuckled like a little kid meeting his hero. "That guy over there," he said, unable to finish the thought. In a way, he was that kid.

Bamiro, an offensive tackle, is the newest member of the Giants family after he was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. He grew up in Central Islip and played at Stony Brook, all the while rooting for the Giants. When he saw Manning in person and walked through the lobby Tuesday and saw the four Lombardi Trophies in the case, he was giddy.

"Oh man, that was awesome," he said. "That was so sick."

Bamiro was a rookie free agent on the Eagles practice squad last year but hasn't been with a team since being cut in August. "It's a huge foot in the door," he said.

"I'm happy to get started and get back moving again. That's the most important part. Stay active."

But the fact that it's with this team makes it extra special.

"Who's not happy being a Giant?" he said.

The Giants are happy to have him. Tom Coughlin joked that the Giants just signed "the biggest man we could." At 6-8 and 345 pounds, Bamiro certainly fills that requirement.

He's the second Stony Brook product to be a practice squadder for the Giants. Paul Fenaroli held a similar position in 2012. But there is hope for breaking new territory for a Seawolf.

"I will be the first active one," he said confidently.

And that wasn't the little kid talking anymore.

Fewell out of the fire?

Tom Coughlin, who had been critical of Perry Fewell's play-calling during the Cowboys' game-winning drive, seemed to take some heat off his defensive coordinator. "How would you like to be the guy who is sitting there calling pressures and we call pressures and nothing happens?" Coughlin said of the team's inability to get linebackers and defensive backs to the pocket.

"It's something that has been missing the majority of the time this year. The effectiveness of pressures, whether they come out of the secondary, the linebacker level, we have not been good with that . . . We'd like to think we would be a better team with pressure."

Giant steps

If the Lions win Thursday, the Giants officially will be eliminated from playoff contention . . . S Antrel Rolle was excused from practice for a personal matter . . . DE Mathias Kiwanuka (knee), G Adam Snyder (knee) and LB Jameel McClain (knee) did not practice. DT Cullen Jenkins (calf), T Justin Pugh (quad), OL Geoff Schwartz (toe) and LB Jacquain Williams (concussion/shoulder) were limited.

Safety Nat Berhe said L.L. Cool J gave an inspiring message to the defensive backs on the field during warm-ups before Sunday's game against Dallas. "It was a great pep talk," he said, but noted that the actor/rapper did not drop his most famous line - "Momma said knock you out!" - in the pregame huddle.