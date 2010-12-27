Giants spend another night in Wisconsin

The Giants decided to spend their third straight night in Appleton, Wis., Monday evening after it was determined that their charter flight could not return to the New York metro area because of weather conditions. According to a Giants spokesman, the team is scheduled to fly out early this morning.

The snowstorm that hit the area Sunday afternoon as the Giants were losing to the Packers, 45-17, in Green Bay prevented the team from returning immediately after the game.

Coach Tom Coughlin said the charter pilot told the team at midday Monday that high winds and gusting conditions made it difficult to return during the day. A subsequent update last evening determined that it was best to postpone all travel until Tuesday.