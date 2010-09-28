Giants still in middle of division race

Giants not out of it . . . yetOne of the few bright spots when Tom Coughlin spoke to the team Monday was a recap of the standings in the NFC East.

"Coach made it cognizant to us that Philadelphia is 2-1, and the other ballclubs are 1-2," defensive tackle Chris Canty said. "We're still right in the midst of the division race. We have 13 games to go, and in effect, we're one game back. Everything we set out to do at the start of the season is still all right in front of us." The NFC East is one of only two divisions right now where all four teams are within a game of each other (the AFC South is the other).

Kiwi sees others with sacks

It's unclear what position he plays on any given down, but Mathias Kiwanuka isn't letting that stop him from leading the team with four sacks. They've all come from a down lineman position - the one he wants to play consistently - but he's not letting that fact get in the way of his willingness to play linebacker.

"We have guys who are dedicated to rushing the passer and when everybody is rushing, somebody is going to get the sack," he said. "That's the nature of this business. For a while somebody is going to be clicking and then another guy will step up and he'll get in a groove. That's what I expect to happen around here. It won't be just me the entire season."

Dancing Darius

Darius Reynaud was supposed to be the answer to the Giants' return woes in the aftermath of Domenik Hixon's season-ending knee injury. But through three games, he has yet to show any flash as either a kickoff or punt return specialist. Reynaud said that's because he's still getting used to the Giants' blocking scheme.