Giants think they'll be able to run on Bears

You look at the numbers and think there is no way the Giants can run against the Bears. They're allowing 39.7 rushing yards per game and have given up just three runs of 10 or more yards this season (none over 18).

But the Giants' running backs are focusing beyond those stats.

"Some people get discouraged, they look at the paper and the numbers on the paper and get discouraged," Brandon Jacobs said. "That's what turns some coaches away from certain parts of the game plan . . . You also have to look at the situations and how many blocks were missed and how many plays were blown by guys who were just giving it away. You have to take all of that into consideration as well."

It's been almost a year since the Giants have had a 100-yard rusher - Ahmad Bradshaw's 110 against the Raiders in Week 5 last season. They are managing only 115.0 yards, 14th in the NFL.

"We play from behind and that takes the running game away a lot," Bradshaw said. "We want to eat up the clock with running the ball. That's the plan going into every game. We want to show each team that we're physical."

O'Hara not progressing

The Giants thought that Shaun O'Hara might miss two weeks resting his left Achilles. Now that timeline seems more open-ended.

"I'm not sure now what it is," Tom Coughlin said after the center visited more doctors earlier this week.

O'Hara remains in a protective boot when he is walking around; Coughlin said he saw him yesterdayWednesday morning without it butthat he would soon put it back on. O'Hara has said that surgery will likely not correct the injury, which comes from over-training and has dogged him since the first day of training camp. Giant steps

LB Keith Bulluck (toe) and DT Rocky Bernard (back) missed practice with injuries sustained against the Titans on Sunday. Returner Darius Reynaud sat out with headaches . . . LB Chase Blackburn (knee) practiced and will likely play on Sunday . . . LB Phillip Dillard (hamstring) practiced for the first time since he was injured in the preseason finale. He was limited.