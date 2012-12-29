Giants to host families from Newtown on Sunday

More than 400 people affected by the Newtown shootings, including 200 or so students from Sandy Hook Elementary School, will be guests of the Giants at tomorrow's game against the Eagles.

"We were so taken aback and so shocked and felt so badly for the families, not only the families of the children but the principal and the school psychologist and the real heroes who knew exactly what was coming and still charged and attacked and knew what the outcome would be," coach Tom Coughlin said.

"And it's Giant Country. And we know that. To have that group from the Sandy Hook Elementary School and the Newtown community come down for this game with Philadelphia, it means a great deal to us and we would certainly like to honor them. The best we can do is take each individual and play to the best of his ability and make a statement as a team, as well. We're not alone in our passion and empathy for the school and their lost loved ones. I'm sure the entire country feels that way. But it's special for us to have them here this weekend."

The Giants will provide buses for the families to and from the game. They will be on the field during player introductions, along with 50 soldiers from the Wounded Warrior project.

Among those attending will be the family of Jack Pinto, the 6-year-old who was buried in a Victor Cruz jersey. Cruz visited the family the week after the shootings and said he reached out to them last week.

"I think it's great," he said. "I'm excited to see them again. I think it's good for them to get away a little bit and spend some time on a Sunday afternoon watching some football and getting their minds off of things a little bit."