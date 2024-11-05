In the end, the Giants' trade deadline ended up being a whole lot like their season thus far: quiet.

Despite rumors circulating that the Giants were interested in moving Azeez Ojulari for the right price, the edge rusher, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, stayed put at Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. Reports from The Athletic said the team was looking for a high fifth-round pick or late fourth-rounder. Ojulari has six sacks this season; his career high is eight.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton, whose name also popped up in trade rumors, wasn’t dealt Tuesday — proof that, despite their 2-7 record, general manager Joe Schoen was not interested in a fire sale. Slayton, who is in the final season of his two-year, $12 million contract, is expected to depart for free agency at the end of this year.

The Steelers would have been a natural fit for Slayton. Instead, general manager Omar Khan bolstered his wide receiver corps by acquiring Mike Williams from the Jets in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In a Zoom conference with reporters on Monday, Giants coach Brian Daboll expressed confidence in the team’s front office.

“Really our focus, my focus, is on doing what we can do to get a win here and do everything we can do,” he said when asked about the deadline. “I know Joe is upstairs and evaluating and things like that, but my focus is on our team and who we have right now and trying to help them improve and try to get the results we're looking" for.

The non-moves are part of a pattern for the Giants, who declined offers for Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney at last year's deadline. Both signed elsewhere in the offseason.

Notes & quotes: The Giants announced they terminated their contract with punter Matt Haack, leaving a roster opening for punter Jamie Gillan, who Daboll on Monday said was likely to return this week from injured reserve. They also waived cornerback Nick McCloud, who was used mostly on special teams.