Giants tryout of receivers includes Hakeem Nicks, Wes Welker

The Giants worked out two veteran free-agent wide receivers Tuesday, both of whom played key roles in their winning of Super Bowl XLVI.

Former Giants first-round pick Hakeem Nicks and former Patriots and Broncos slot receiver Wes Welker were among the players whom the front office tried out. Neither was expected to be signed, nor was former Washington tight end Chris Cooley who was also in the large pool of workouts.

Nicks, who has caught more touchdown passes from Eli Manning than any other player, spent an unproductive 2014 season with the Colts and was cut by the Titans this summer. Once considered a building-block player for the Giants' offense, the 27-year-old suffered injuries in 2012 from which he never fully recovered.

Welker, 34, has a long history of concussions. His place in Giants lore was established when he was unable to catch a high pass from Tom Brady on a late third down in Super Bowl XLVI, forcing the Patriots to punt to the Giants to set up the game-winning drive. Cooley, 33, hasn't played in the NFL since 2012.

Giant steps

The Giants' win over Washington made Tom Coughlin just the fourth coach in NFL history to record a victory after his 69th birthday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only coaches older than Coughlin to win a game are George Halas, Marv Levy and Dick Vermeil . . . Manning has thrown 108 passes without an interception, the second-longest streak to begin a season in Giants history (Fran Tarkenton was not intercepted in his first 163 passes in 1969). It's the third-longest pick-free streak of Manning's career.