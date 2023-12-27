Giants to start Tyrod Taylor over Tommy DeVito at quarterback vs. Rams

Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday morning that Tyrod Taylor will start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Rams are in playoff contention. The Giants are not.

If the Rams defeat the Giants, their playoff likelihood will be 87%, according to NFL.com.

Daboll said of Taylor, the 13-year veteran: "He earned the right to start this game."

Daboll benched Tommy DeVito at halftime Monday in Philadelphia. In two quarters, DeVito led the Giants to only a Mason Crosby field goal.

DeVito completed 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards through two quarters.

In the second half, the Giants scored three touchdowns: One by Saquon Barkley after on a drive that consisted of three plays and 14 yards, and another on cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s 76-yard interception return for a touchdown, when he picked off a Jalen Hurts throw.

With 5:22 to play in the game, which the Eagles won, 33-25, Taylor threw a great ball to Darius Slayton down the sideline for a 69-yard score.

That play pulled the Giants within 30-25 with 5:22 to play. It was also the Giants’ longest play of the season.

With Taylor in the game, the Giants punted just once and helped Big Blue get back into the contest with just one second-half punt and no three-and-outs but was picked off in the end zone on the game's final play. Taylor finished 7 of 16 passing for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Taylor originally took over as starter after Daniel Jones sustained the second neck injury of his career against Miami. Taylor started three games, from Weeks 6 to 8. In those contests, Taylor went 46 of 72 passing for 487 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while taking nine sacks.

An injury to his ribs, which included four broken ribs with two displaced, knocked Taylor out of the Week 8 loss to the Jets.

That enabled DeVito to gain the starting job and he helped to orchestrate a three-game winning streak, which lifted the spirits in the locker room and of the fan base.

Now, on Sunday, Taylor gets another chance.