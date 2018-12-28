Pat Shurmur gets to watch son's final college game  

Pat Shurmur is getting ready for Dallas, but on Thursday night, he temporarily switched his focus to Houston. That’s where the Texas Bowl was played between Vanderbilt and Baylor and where his son, Kyle, made his final start for the Commodores.

“I’m looking forward to watching my boy in his last college game,” Shurmur said on Thursday morning. “The game starts late enough, it’ll be 9 o’clock, the work will be done, so I’ll be able to just sit home and watch it. I don’t predict [outcomes], but it’ll be fun.”

Kyle Shurmur threw for 286 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, in Vanderbilt’s 45-38 loss to Baylor. With 8,865 career passing yards, he moved past Jay Cutler (8,697) for first place in school history.

Pat Shurmur had the house to himself, as his wife and daughters already were in Houston to be there in person. He did not express any regrets over not being able to see the game in person. Such is the life of an NFL coach. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t watch closely and with some emotion.

“He’s made really good decisions,” Shurmur said. “He’s graduating, he’ll graduate in 3 1⁄2 years. He’s been able to play quarterback in the SEC, help his team win. I’m proud of what he’s done, certainly, and it’ll be fun to watch him.”

He may have a few more chances to see his son in action. Kyle has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in California in January. He also figures to be at the Combine in Indianapolis in February.

Given what he’s been able to accomplish with less-than-stellar talent around him at Vanderbilt while playing against some of the top defenses in the country in the SEC, some scouts think he’ll get a chance to make an NFL roster next summer.

Say, might the Giants be in the market for a young quarterback?

That’s a discussion for a later time. First, Pat Shurmur watched Kyle as a father for the final time. Then, at some point, he’ll do it as an evaluator.